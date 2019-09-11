Bad times for Peterborough drivers as one has two cars seized and another is stopped on way to wedding

A driver having two different cars seized in consecutive days, another stopped on the way to a wedding and three young children unstrapped.

These were the stories behind some of the vehicles seized in Peterborough over the past week by the BCH Road Policing Unit, as well as the uninsured driver who was allegedly on his way to the bank to pay for his insurance.

Driver was uninsured. Car is off to the crusher

Driver reported and vehicle seized

Driver had no licence or insurance Off to the crusher

Driver tried to make off Had an uninsured car seized, bought a new one then didn't insure it

