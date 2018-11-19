Baby in critical condition after dog attack in Yaxley - parents arrested

A baby is in a critical condition after being attacked by a dog in Yaxley.

The boy’s parents have been arrested and two Staffordshire Bull Terriers have been seized after the incident in Wykes Road which police were called to in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police in Wykes Road, Yaxley

The baby, who is under a year old, is currently in Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening head injuries.

A police spokesman said: “We were called by the ambulance service at 1.47am yesterday (Sunday, November 18) to an address in Wykes Road, Yaxley, with reports of concern for baby boy who had been attacked by a dog.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene and the baby was taken to Peterborough City Hospital before being transferred to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, in Cambridge, with life-threatening injuries. He remains in a critical condition.

“A 28-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, both from Yaxley, were arrested on suspicion of child neglect and have been bailed until 15 December.

“Two dogs, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, were taken from the property and are in police kennels. Police remain at the scene and an investigation has been launched.”