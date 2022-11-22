News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Baby boy in critical condition in hospital as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing GBH

Police were called to address on Monday morning

By Stephen Briggs
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

A baby boy is critically ill in hospital after suffering injuries at a home in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Hamptons yesterday morning (Monday) following reports of the young child.

Today Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police were called yesterday

Most Popular

A spokesperson for the force said they were called at 10.30am. The spokesperson said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at just after 10.30am yesterday (21 November) with a report of concern for a baby boy at a property in Hampton.

“The baby had injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in critical condition.

“An investigation has been launched and a man and woman have been arrested in connection. They have been released on police bail until 21 February.”