Baby boy in critical condition in hospital as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing GBH

A baby boy is critically ill in hospital after suffering injuries at a home in Peterborough.

Emergency services were called to an address in the Hamptons yesterday morning (Monday) following reports of the young child.

Today Cambridgeshire Police have confirmed a man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Police were called yesterday

A spokesperson for the force said they were called at 10.30am. The spokesperson said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at just after 10.30am yesterday (21 November) with a report of concern for a baby boy at a property in Hampton.

“The baby had injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where he remains in critical condition.