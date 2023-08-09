Axe wielding burglar who raided Brewery Tap, College Arms and Chalkboard in Peterborough jailed

An axe wielding burglar, who raided two city centre pubs and a cafe in one night, has been jailed.

Sean Hood went to the Brewery Tap, College Arms and Chalkboard cafe with Adele Machin and a third, unidentified, man in the early hours of September 13.

Axe used to smash pub doors

Sean Hood carried out the burglaries at the Brewery Tap, College Arms and Chalkboard cafe in Peterborough

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peterborough Crown Court heard Hood used the axe to smash the glass doors at the Brewery Tap at about 3am.

Neil King, prosecuting, said: “Hood and the other man went in, while Machin acted as a look-out.

"They stole prosecco, tequila and champagne, worth around £150-£200. They tried the till, but it was empty.”

Trio returned to scene of the crime

Mr King told the court that one of the group left a bag at the pub – and two hours later they went back to retrieve it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, by that point police and pub staff had arrived, and the trio left – arriving on bikes at the College Arms at 5.40am.

Again, Machin acted as look-out, while Hood and the other man went inside – but they left empty handed after being unable to break into a fruit machine, and finding the till empty.

Mr King told the court: “While they were were there, cleaning staff arrived. One of the men told them to ‘clear off.’”

The axe was also left behind at the pub.

The three then headed to the Chalkboard Cafe, breaking a window to get in at around 5.50am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hood was identified on CCTV, and arrested later that morning, while Machin, also identified on CCTV, was arrested at around 2pm.

Machin crashed car in Peterborough street

The court also heard Machin was facing sentence for a number of other offences – including causing a crash on Park Road on December 13 2021.

Mr King said: “She was driving at 6.45pm when she tried to overtake three parked cars. She lost control and collided with a Ford Focus.”

The female driver suffered whiplash and bruising, while Machin, and her two passengers, fled the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was later arrested and made admissions to police – but did not attend court, and was found guilty of a number of offences relating to the crash in her absence.

She also admitted three counts of shoplifting, after incidents at Boots and B&M.

Lengthy criminal record for both Machin and Hood

The court heard that both defendants had lengthy criminal records, with Hood having 62 offences recorded against his name, and Machin having 120 against hers.

Josh Ellis, defending Hood, said there was not a ‘significant degree’ of planning for the burglaries, and pointed out that the axe was not used as a weapon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He urged a suspended sentence to be given, and said: “There is a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in this case. He spent eight and a half months on remand before being granted bail in this case, and while in prison, he addressed his addiction to class A drugs. Since his release, he has remained clean, and there have been no more offences.

"Whilst no medals should be handed out, he has come to court today while on bail knowing full well that immediate custody could be handed out.”

Andrew Corcut, defending Machin, said her previous offences were indicative of a drug addict, and said there was ‘a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.’

He said Machin, who has been in prison on remand since the burglaries, is not the same person who committed the offences, having changed during her time in prison.

Prison sentences handed out

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hood pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, and one count of possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was jailed for a total of 18 months, and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Machin pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary, three counts of shoplifting and three counts of failing to surrender to custody. She was found guilty of failing to report a road traffic collision, failing to stop after a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention, driving with no insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence.