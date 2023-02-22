An attempted murder investigation has been launched by Lincolnshire Police after a man in his 20s was seriously assaulted at Stamford Bus Station on Tuesday (February 21) evening.

Police have said that they believe that two vehicles arrived at the bus station at 10:16pm, which was followed by the occupants of one the vehicles getting into an altercation with people already there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fight is then believed to have moved onto the streets.

St Peter's Hill in Stamford has remained closed on Wednesday.

Officers arrived to find a man in his 20s with multiple stab wounds. He received emergency treatment and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Those involved had dispersed by the time the police arrived and searches were carried out to locate suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in the early hours of Wednesday morning and another 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of affray. Both are still in police custody.

The police are still on the scene today and St Peter's Hill is closed while further enquiries are carried out and police have advised people to avoid the area.

Officers have also asked people to refrain from speculating on social media about the incident.

The police have said that they believe that there will be people who witnessed the incident and may have information which could help them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are particularly keen to see any mobile phone or dashcam footage which shows the incident.