News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Attempted murder, blackmail and stalking: The faces of 25 crooks jailed in and around Peterborough in the past month

Gang of youths who stabbed teenager in city park among those locked up in December
By Stephen Briggs
Published 29th Dec 2023, 15:14 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 15:20 GMT

Drug dealers, paedophiles and a bomb hoaxer were just some of the crooks jailed for crimes in and around Peterborough last month.

A group of teenagers who stabbed a youth in Peterborough were also locked up for their crime last month.

These are not all the criminals who were jailed in December – just those that Cambridgeshire Police released a picture of

Some of the faces of crooks jailed in December for crimes committed in and around Peterborough

1. Jailed in December

Some of the faces of crooks jailed in December for crimes committed in and around Peterborough Photo: police

Photo Sales
Prolific shoplifter Michelle Blades (41) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £229 in compensation to Co-op after admitting four counts of theft from a shop

2. Michelle Blades

Prolific shoplifter Michelle Blades (41) of Dogsthorpe Road, Peterborough, was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £229 in compensation to Co-op after admitting four counts of theft from a shop Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Milan Pollak was one of a group of youths who injured two teenagers in a knife attack in Century Square, Peterborough. Pollak, (19), of Shakespeare Avenue, New England, was found guilty of two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous harm (GBH) and was jailed for seven years

3. Milan Pollak

Milan Pollak was one of a group of youths who injured two teenagers in a knife attack in Century Square, Peterborough. Pollak, (19), of Shakespeare Avenue, New England, was found guilty of two counts of assault with intent to cause grievous harm (GBH) and was jailed for seven years Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Patrick Tavera was one of a group of youths who injured two teenagers in a knife attack in Century Square, Peterborough. Tavera, (18), of Tyesdale, Bretton, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and was jailed for 16 years

4. Patrick Tavera

Patrick Tavera was one of a group of youths who injured two teenagers in a knife attack in Century Square, Peterborough. Tavera, (18), of Tyesdale, Bretton, was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article and was jailed for 16 years Photo: Cambs Police

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughCambridgeshire Police