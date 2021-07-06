ATM at Peterborough Post Office targeted by fraudsters again

A Peterborough Post Office has been targeted by fraudsters yet again.

By Joel Lamy
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 5:00 am

Police were called just after 3pm on Saturday with reports that an ATM at the Eastfield Road Post Office had been tampered with.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “The ATM machine is believed to have had a money skimming device placed on it between 1.30pm and 3pm and was noticed by a customer using the machine.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/42826/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

The Peterborough Telegraph recently revealed that a fake cash dispenser had been placed on an ATM at the Post Office, while in 2019 a card reading device was installed by criminals.