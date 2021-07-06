ATM at Peterborough Post Office targeted by fraudsters again

Police were called just after 3pm on Saturday with reports that an ATM at the Eastfield Road Post Office had been tampered with.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “The ATM machine is believed to have had a money skimming device placed on it between 1.30pm and 3pm and was noticed by a customer using the machine.

“An investigation has been launched and anyone with any information is urged to contact police via their web chat service https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting reference 35/42826/21. Anyone without internet access should call 101.”

