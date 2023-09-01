News you can trust since 1948
Artwork at transformed toilet block and busy underpass the latest to fall victim to vandals in Peterborough

More than six different pieces of street art have now been defaced in Peterborough.
By Ben Jones
Published 1st Sep 2023, 00:43 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 00:50 BST

More popular artwork in Peterborough has been vandalised, with a recently renovated former toiler block on the Embankment and murals on the Cowgate underpass the latest victims.

The disused toilet block had become a hotspot for anti-social behaviour but was transformed in June by renowned artist Nathan Murdoch, with the repainted block depicting some of the jewels in Peterborough’s crown.

These include: Ferry Meadows, Nene Valley Railway, Flag Fen and the Cathedral.

It has now, however, fallen victim to the person(s) using the tag that appears to read “LBS, just like a number of other iconic murals across the city in recent days.

Also affected by graffiti tagging is the artwork in the Cowgate underpass in the city centre; all such incidents of tagging appear to be part of a coordinated attack on the city’s street art.

It is not yet known if or when plans to restore the artwork will be carried out.

Speaking in support of Nathan “Nyces” Murdoch, who created a number of the vandalised works, councillor Julie Stevenson said: “Thinking of Nyces and all the great things he does for Peterborough.

"Whoever did this can't hold a candle to his work.

"Defacing someone else's work out of jealousy/frustration with your own life is easy.

"Making a positive difference the way Nathan does is so much harder.”

The vandalised block on the Embankment.

