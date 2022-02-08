Arsonists start two fires in Peterborough over weekend
Arsonists started two fires in Peterborough over the weekend.
At 8.13pm on Friday (4) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Clayton in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.
Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving wheelie bins and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 9.20pm.
And on Saturday, at about 8.30pm, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Francis Gardens in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.
Firefighters arrived to find a motorcycle on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 9.10pm.
Investigations have revealed both fires were started deliberately. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.