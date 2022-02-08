Arsonists start two fires in Peterborough over weekend

At 8.13pm on Friday (4) a crew from Stanground was called to a fire on Clayton in Orton Goldhay, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving wheelie bins and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 9.20pm.

And on Saturday, at about 8.30pm, a crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire on Francis Gardens in Dogsthorpe, Peterborough.

There were two arson attacks in Peterborough over the weekend

Firefighters arrived to find a motorcycle on fire and extinguished it using a hose reel. They returned to their station by 9.10pm.