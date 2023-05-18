Arsonists launch midnight attack at Peterborough allotments
Appeal launched after sheds and fences damaged in fires
Police have launched an appeal after a midnight arson attack at Peterborough allotments left sheds and fences damaged.
Fire and rescue crews were initially called to Wesleyan Road in Dogsthorpe at 11.59pm on Monday (May 15).
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find multiple fires in an allotment involving sheds and fences. They extinguished the fires using hose reels and left the scene by 1.30am.
“At 2.51am on Tuesday (16) the crews were called to the same location. They arrived to find further fires involving sheds, fences and pallets. They extinguished the fires using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.15am.
“The cause of the fires was deliberate.”
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, by calling 101, or call independant charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.