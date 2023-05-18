News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63

Arsonists launch midnight attack at Peterborough allotments

Appeal launched after sheds and fences damaged in fires

By Stephen Briggs
Published 17th May 2023, 15:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:11 BST

Police have launched an appeal after a midnight arson attack at Peterborough allotments left sheds and fences damaged.

Fire and rescue crews were initially called to Wesleyan Road in Dogsthorpe at 11.59pm on Monday (May 15).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Firefighters arrived to find multiple fires in an allotment involving sheds and fences. They extinguished the fires using hose reels and left the scene by 1.30am.

Crews were called in the middle of the nightCrews were called in the middle of the night
Crews were called in the middle of the night
Most Popular

“At 2.51am on Tuesday (16) the crews were called to the same location. They arrived to find further fires involving sheds, fences and pallets. They extinguished the fires using hose reels and returned to their stations by 4.15am.

“The cause of the fires was deliberate.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report, by calling 101, or call independant charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Related topics:PoliceFirePeterborough