Arson hit Flag Fen in Peterborough to start rebuilding destroyed Roundhouse

Work is set to begin on rebuilding a round house at Peterborough’s Flag Fen – after scores of residents backed the popular attraction.

Staff and visitors were left heartbroken when arsonists struck on Sunday, July 13.

A replica Iron Age roundhouse was almost completely destroyed in the blaze, which could be seen for miles around.

Following the devastating fire, a fundraising appeal was launched, in a bid to rebuild the structure.

Firefighters tacking the blaze

Flag Fen said they needed £50,000 – and also appealed for materials and volunteers.

Less than two weeks later, more than £14,000 has been raised – and construction work will be able to begin in August.

A spokesperson for Flag Fen said: “We just wanted to say a heartfelt thankyou to everyone who has sent us messages, supported us with donations, offered their time or materials to help us recover from the fire that destroyed the Iron Age roundhouse. You are all amazing! We hope to start building work at the end of August.”

Following the fire, the spokesperson said: “This wasn’t just a building. It was a living classroom, a time machine, a place where 10,000 children each year stepped into the world of our ancestors. Built in 2022 with love, care, and community support, it stood as a powerful symbol of our shared heritage.”

Francis Pryor MBE, who led the original excavations at Flag Fen in 1982, said: “This is a devastating loss to Flag Fen, the roundhouse is an important learning resource for young and old, providing a valuable insight into Iron Age life. Our primary concern now is to re-build the roundhouse so that visitors can benefit from this important and unique asset and we experience as little disruption as possible for our educational programme”.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 9.30pm on Sunday (13) crews from Dogsthorpe, Stanground and Whittlesey were called to a fire on The Droveway in Peterborough.

“Firefighters arrived to find a building well alight. They used hose reels and small gear to extinguish the fire.

“Crews were at the scene until around 11pm.

“The cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

To donate to help Flag Fen, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/rise-from-the-ashes-rebuild-flag-fens-roundhouse

If you are a business who can help or have time to volunteer, please contact [email protected]