Flowers left close to the scene of the incident. .

Police have made two arrests in connection with a hit-and-run, which led to the death of a man in Paston Ridings on October 20.

The man in his 30s was killed close to Hallfields Lane after falling into the road at around 8:30pm. The driver of a ‘dark’ Renault Megane failed to stop at the scene.

Late on Friday (October 21), police arrested a 45-year-old man from Crowland on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, death by driving whilst disqualified and failing to stop at scene of collision.

Hallfields Lane, Paston Ridings.

A 64-year-old woman, also from Crowland, was also arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The victim has yet to be named by police.