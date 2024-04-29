Arrest made after Peterborough Town Hall falls victim to burglary

TVs, a laptop and a trumpet were among the items stolen.
By Ben Jones
Published 29th Apr 2024, 23:54 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2024, 10:32 BST
Police have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of burglary after a break-in at Peterborough Town Hall in the early hours of Monday morning (April 29).

The perpetrator is believed to have gained entry to the building, on Bridge Street, via a rear window.

The council has confirmed that two TVs, a laptop and a trumpet were stolen.

Peterborough Town Hall.

A spokesperson for the city council said: “We can confirm that the Town Hall on Bridge Street was broken into on Sunday night and we are now working with the police to support their investigation.

“We can confirm that two TVs, a laptop and a trumpet were stolen during the break in.

"Minor damage was caused to the building, but this will be made safe and repaired in due course.”

A spokesperson for the force said: “We were contacted at about 7.30am on Monday (April 29) with reports of a burglary overnight at Peterborough Town Hall in Bridge Street.

"Thieves broke into the premises and stole a large television.

"Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Cambridgeshire Constabulary's website using reference 35/29921/24. Anyone without internet access should call 101.

"A 41-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of burglary. He remains in custody.”