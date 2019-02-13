Arrest made after Peterborough drugs warrant Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police carrying out a drugs warrant yesterday made an arrest. Officers were in Norman Road, Eastfield, at 6.40pm on Tuesday (February 12). Police news A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of breach of a court warrant and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station. Police helicopter in Peterborough searches for missing woman