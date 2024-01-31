Arrest made after man suffers head and back injuries in assault in Bourne
Police believe man was attacked with ‘a bladed weapon’
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following an assault in Bourne last night (30 January).
Police received reports at 7.18pm that a man had sustained injuries to his back and head with what is believed to be a bladed weapon. The assault took place on Manning Road.
He was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The 34-year-old man remains in police custody while inquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident number 344 of 30 January.