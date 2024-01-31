News you can trust since 1948
Arrest made after man suffers head and back injuries in assault in Bourne

Police believe man was attacked with ‘a bladed weapon’
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jan 2024, 14:59 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following an assault in Bourne last night (30 January).

Police received reports at 7.18pm that a man had sustained injuries to his back and head with what is believed to be a bladed weapon. The assault took place on Manning Road.

He was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 34-year-old man remains in police custody while inquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting Incident number 344 of 30 January.

