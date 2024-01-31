Arrest made after man suffers head and back injuries in assault in Bourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent following an assault in Bourne last night (30 January).

Police received reports at 7.18pm that a man had sustained injuries to his back and head with what is believed to be a bladed weapon. The assault took place on Manning Road.

He was taken to hospital but thankfully his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The 34-year-old man remains in police custody while inquiries are ongoing.