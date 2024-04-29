Arrest made after man seriously injured in stabbing in Peterborough cemetery
A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Broadway cemetery in Peterborough last week.
Police were called at 2.36pm on Wednesday (April 24) by the ambulance service reporting a man had been stabbed. The cemetery was then cordoned off by police at both the Broadway and Eastfield Road entrances.
Officers attended and a man in his 30s was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threating injuries.
A 32-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on Sunday afternoon (April 28) on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), being in possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, committing a public order offence and theft from a shop.
He remains in custody at Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.