Arrest made after 7-year-old boy 'showing signs of neglect and malnourishment' found in Peterborough street

A number of people were arrested in connection with suspicions of child neglect in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire over the Easter weekend.

In one case, police said two youngsters, one aged just two, were allegedly sent out their home and left outside for an hour, while in a separate case police said another young lad was found in a city street by paramedics.

Cambridgeshire Police said the seven year old lad was found by paramedics on Thursday night, and ‘showed clear signs of neglect and malnourishment.’

Police made arrests over the Easter weekend

Further details of the incident have not been released to protect the identity of the child.

A police spokesperson said: “A 26-year-old woman from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of child neglect and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

In the case involving the two children, a man has been arrested.

The children were both boys, and aged two and 11.

The police spokesperson said: “A 39-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested just before noon on 10 April, but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

There were two other arrests made in connection with child cruelty in Cambridgeshire over the Easter weekend.

A 34-year-old woman from Whittlesey was arrested on suspicion of child cruelty in the early hours of 10 April after allegedly leaving her two children alone. She has since been bailed pending further enquiries.

And a 26-year-old man from Milton Keynes was arrested (in the early hours of 9 April) on suspicion of child cruelty after being stopped in a car on the A1 in Huntingdonshire. The child involved was a girl. The man has since been released with no further action to be taken.

The police spokesperson said: “If you have any concerns about a child, no matter how small or insignificant they may seem, please report them to us or social services. One call could change or even save a life.”