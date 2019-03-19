Armed robber who held up Peterborough post office jailed

A man who robbed a Peterborough post office at knifepoint has been jailed.

Jackson and another man ushered the shop worker behind the counter and demanded they open the till.

Dean Jackson

As Jackson pulled the cash draw from the till the second man cleared cigarettes worth about £2,500 from the shelves.

The pair stashed the stolen goods in a pillow case and made off on bicycles, taking with them a four-pack of beer and the victim’s bag.

Investigations took officers to a house in Vere Road, Peterborough, where they found the stolen till draw and the victim’s bag.

A forensic search found Jackson’s fingerprints on the till and he was later arrested.

Jackson, who is from the Peterborough area but of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to possession of a blade in public and two counts of robbery.

He was sentenced to five years and three months imprisonment on Friday at Peterborough Crown Court.

A second man was arrested on suspicion of robbery but released with no further action.

DC Dave May said: “The victim was forced to sit in fear while Jackson carried out a brazen robbery.

“Fortunately, nobody was injured, however the emotional effects of a knifepoint robbery can be severe.

“We will continue to do all we can to keep knives off the streets of Cambridgeshire.”