Armed police search outside Lidl after being called to store in Peterborough

Police were called at about 7pm yesterday evening (24 August) with reports of three men, one with a knife, outside a store in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough.

The police were then spotted searching near the Lidl in near-by Lime Kiln Close as their investigations continued.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said; “Armed officers attended and located a group matching the description. After a thorough search of the group and the surrounding area no weapons were found and no offences had been committed.”