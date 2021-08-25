Armed police search outside Lidl after being called to store in Peterborough
Armed police were called to a store in Bourges Boulevard last night.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 10:00 am
Updated
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 11:44 am
Police were called at about 7pm yesterday evening (24 August) with reports of three men, one with a knife, outside a store in Bourges Boulevard, Peterborough.
The police were then spotted searching near the Lidl in near-by Lime Kiln Close as their investigations continued.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said; “Armed officers attended and located a group matching the description. After a thorough search of the group and the surrounding area no weapons were found and no offences had been committed.”