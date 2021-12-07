Armed police respond to reports of a knife in Peterborough

Armed officers responded to reports of a knife being seen in a vehicle outside a shop in Peterborough yesterday (December 6).

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 4:39 pm
Armed police officers in Lincoln Road. Pictures from social media.

Police have confirmed that they were called at just after 11am to reports of a knife having been seen in a vehicle outside a shop.

Two videos of the incident, posted by a witness, appeared online.

The first appears to show a man being held up against the wall of the EuroPoli supermarket on Lincoln Road by four armed officers.

The second then shows a man walking out of the supermarket and being ordered to the ground by the same number of armed officers.

Police said no knife was found at the scene.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We had a report at 11.10am yesterday that a knife had been seen in a vehicle outside a shop in Bourges Boulevard.

“Officers went to the scene and carried out searches, but no knife was found.

“Two men were spoken to but no arrests were made.”