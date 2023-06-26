News you can trust since 1948
Armed police make arrest after reports of a man with a gun in Peterborough street

Man arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of a firearm
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

Armed police made an arrest after reports were made of a man with a gun in a Peterborough street.

Emergency services were called to Chadburn, Paston at around 10pm last night (Sunday, June 25).

Pictures from a Peterborough Telegraph reader show armed police officers approaching the home.

Police attend the address. Pic: Zach SellarsPolice attend the address. Pic: Zach Sellars
Today (June 26) a Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at about 10pm yesterday (25 June) with reports of a man with a gun at a property in Chadburn, Peterborough.

“Armed officers attended the scene and gained entry to the property.

“Inside they discovered a large quantity of cannabis plants.

“A 23-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis and possession of a firearm. He remains in custody.”

There is currently no information on how many cannabis plants were found in the property by officers,