Armed officers swooped on a Peterborough street after police received reports of a man entering a house with a gun at the weekend.
Cambridgeshire Police officers were called to Freston, Paston at around 7.30pm on Sunday evening (May 1).
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called to Freston, Paston, just before 7.30pm on Sunday after reports of a man with a gun who had entered a house in the same street.
“Armed officers attended the scene and searched the area, including a nearby house, where a BB gun was seized.
“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting incident 388 of 1 May. Anyone without internet access should call 101. “Always dial 999 in an emergency.”
The police spokesman confirmed that no arrests have been made.