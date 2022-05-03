Armed officers swooped on a Peterborough street after police received reports of a man entering a house with a gun at the weekend.

Cambridgeshire Police officers were called to Freston, Paston at around 7.30pm on Sunday evening (May 1).

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire police said: “We were called to Freston, Paston, just before 7.30pm on Sunday after reports of a man with a gun who had entered a house in the same street.

Armed police were called to Paston following the reports

“Armed officers attended the scene and searched the area, including a nearby house, where a BB gun was seized.

“An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service quoting incident 388 of 1 May. Anyone without internet access should call 101. “Always dial 999 in an emergency.”