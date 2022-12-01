Armed police called after man stole wallet while 'flaunting' air weapon in Peterborough
Florin Stircan jailed for 15 months
A man has been jailed after he stole a wallet while ‘flaunting’ an air weapon.
Florin Stircan, 35, had been drinking at a bar in Lincoln Road on 14 July.
At about 11pm he began to “help” a man get a taxi, walking with him until they were out of sight.
They went to Oxford Road where Stircan showed the man the weapon and took his watch and wallet.
Police were called and he was arrested in Lincoln Road.
Stircan, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and theft.
He was jailed for 15 months at Peterborough Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday).
DC Mark Clapham said: “Florin armed himself with a weapon – which to an untrained eye, or from a distance, looked like a viable firearm – with the intention of intimidating people.
“From the start his behaviour was aggressive, resulting in firearms officers being deployed to prevent anyone from being harmed.”