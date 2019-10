Armed police arrested a man seen with a firearm outside a restaurant in Peterborough.

Officers swooped at around 10pm last night (Saturday) following reports of a man with a weapon near Kaimas Lithuanian Restaurant in Lincoln Road.

The police cordon in Lincoln Road. Photo: Community First

Police said the man was arrested inside the restaurant but that he did not have any weapon on him at the time.

He was then taken into police custody.

A police cordon was put up outside the restaurant.