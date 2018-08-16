Armed police and helicopter called in after man pulls gun on officers responding to Peterborough disturbance

Have your say

A man from Peterborough have been arrested for multiple offences following an incident in which police had a gun pulled on them.

Officers were called at 2.38am this morning, Thursday August 16, with reports of a disturbance in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne.

Cambs Police helicopter

Officers attended and were threatened by a man with a firearm. The man then made off from officers.

Armed police were quickly deployed to the scene and the force helicopter was deployed to aid the search.

A man, in his 20s, was arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station.

The was arrested in Saltmarsh at 4am on suspicion on dwelling burglary and affray.

NOTE: Cambridgeshire Police have clarified that a woman mentioned in an earlier version of this story was not involved in the incident.