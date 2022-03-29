Appeal to find wanted man with links to Peterborough

Police have launched an appeal to find a man who is wanted in connection with drugs offences who has links to Peterborough.

By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:14 pm
Nathan Allen

Nathan Allen is wanted by officers in Lincolnshire in connection with the production of a controlled drug. His arrest is in relation to an ongoing investigation into the cultivation of cannabis, in Skendleby, Lincolnshire.

Cambridgeshire police said Allen has links to Peterborough.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101.