Appeal to find man with Peterborough links who is wanted over theft and assault allegations
Police are appealing for help to locate a 34-year-old man with links to Peterborough who is wanted.
Adam Jones, of no fixed abode, is wanted for failing to appear in court, assault, and theft.
He is known to frequent the London Road area of King’s Lynn and also has links to Peterborough.
He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, of average build, with short dark hair.
Anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police quoting crime number 36/CJ/13028/24 via any of the following channels:
Website: https://www.norfolk.police.uk/tell-us
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 101
Crimestoppers: Contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org