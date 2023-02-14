Appeal launched after shotgun found in drain in Peterborough
Examination of weapon taking place by officers in bid to find out more about the gun
Police are appealing for information after a shotgun was found in drains in Peterborough.
The gun was found in the water at the end of January in Guntons Road Newborough.
Not mch is known about the weapon at the moment, and police are appealing for information about it.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “On Monday, 30 January, at about 1pm, we received a phone call from someone clearing out drains in Guntons Road, Newborough, who had come across what appeared to be a shotgun in the water.
“Examination of the firearm is taking place, however at this stage we are unable to say where it has come from or who it belongs to.
“Anyone with information about the firearm, or any potential criminal firearms matters, should contact police online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101.”