Appeal launched after car torched in arson attack in Fens
Firefighters called on Wednesday morning
By Stephen Briggs
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:11 BST- 1 min read
A witness appeal has been launched following an arson attack which saw a car torched in the Fens.
Fire fighters were called to Badgeney End in March at 9.25am on Wednesday (August 9.)
Firefighters arrived to find a car on fire, and spent more than an hour tackling the flames.
The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.