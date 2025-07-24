Appeal for witnesses as Peterborough moped rider is left with life-changing injuries

By Gemma Gadd
Published 24th Jul 2025, 12:42 BST
Police are appealing for witnesses after a moped rider suffered life-changing injuries during a road collision in Peterborough.

A black Volkswagen Polo was travelling along Mountsteven Avenue towards Lincoln Road, at 2.15pm on 23 June, when it was in collision with the Honda moped.

A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “The moped rider, a 46 year-old man from Peterborough, became trapped under the car and was taken to hospital, where he remains, with life-changing injuries.

“The driver of the Polo, an 18-year-old woman from Peterborough, was interviewed at the scene and enquiries continue.”

Anyone with any information, including any relevant dash cam footage, is urged to contact police online quoting Operation Gowen or incident 306 of 23 June. Alternatively, call 101 if you do not have internet access.

