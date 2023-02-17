News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Appeal for witnesses after knife-point robbery sees man steal just a marker pen in Peterborough

The man pulled out a knife on his victim in Paston.

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in which the suspect eventually fled with just a marker pen.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Paston Lane, between the Limetree pub and One Stop convenience store, last Thursday (February 9).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was approached by a man on a dark mountain bike between 9.25pm and 10.05pm, who initially asked for a cigarette, however, the man then demanded his victim empty his pockets and brandished a knife before threatening him with it.

The incident took place last Thursday (February 9) in Paston.
Most Popular

Once the man realised his victim had nothing in his wallet, he snatched a marker pen from his hand and rode off.

The man is described as mixed-race, about 5’11”, with no facial hair but acne on his chin and above his lip.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was wearing a navy-blue puffer jacket with white writing across the back, a black beanie hat and dark tracksuit bottoms. He also had faded green-inked tattoos going down his arm and on his fingers.

Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service, quoting crime reference 35/10616/23, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.