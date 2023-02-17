Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in which the suspect eventually fled with just a marker pen.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Paston Lane, between the Limetree pub and One Stop convenience store, last Thursday (February 9).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was approached by a man on a dark mountain bike between 9.25pm and 10.05pm, who initially asked for a cigarette, however, the man then demanded his victim empty his pockets and brandished a knife before threatening him with it.

The incident took place last Thursday (February 9) in Paston.

Once the man realised his victim had nothing in his wallet, he snatched a marker pen from his hand and rode off.

The man is described as mixed-race, about 5’11”, with no facial hair but acne on his chin and above his lip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wearing a navy-blue puffer jacket with white writing across the back, a black beanie hat and dark tracksuit bottoms. He also had faded green-inked tattoos going down his arm and on his fingers.