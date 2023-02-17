Appeal for witnesses after knife-point robbery sees man steal just a marker pen in Peterborough
The man pulled out a knife on his victim in Paston.
Police are appealing for witnesses after a knifepoint robbery in which the suspect eventually fled with just a marker pen.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was walking along Paston Lane, between the Limetree pub and One Stop convenience store, last Thursday (February 9).
He was approached by a man on a dark mountain bike between 9.25pm and 10.05pm, who initially asked for a cigarette, however, the man then demanded his victim empty his pockets and brandished a knife before threatening him with it.
Once the man realised his victim had nothing in his wallet, he snatched a marker pen from his hand and rode off.
The man is described as mixed-race, about 5’11”, with no facial hair but acne on his chin and above his lip.
He was wearing a navy-blue puffer jacket with white writing across the back, a black beanie hat and dark tracksuit bottoms. He also had faded green-inked tattoos going down his arm and on his fingers.
Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police via our web chat service, quoting crime reference 35/10616/23, or call us on 101 if you do not have internet access. Always dial 999 in an emergency.