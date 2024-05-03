Appeal for witnesses after driver injured in serious collision involving lorry, tractor and van
A driver has been taken to hospital with injuries described as ‘serious’.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious three-vehicle collision near Peterborough this week.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “A lorry, tractor and van collided in Ramsey Road, between Farcet and Pondersbridge, at about 6.20am on Wednesday (1 May).
“The van driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.”
Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the build-up to the collision should report it through the force website using reference CC-01052024-0076. Anyone without internet access should call 101.