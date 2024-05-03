Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a serious three-vehicle collision near Peterborough this week.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “A lorry, tractor and van collided in Ramsey Road, between Farcet and Pondersbridge, at about 6.20am on Wednesday (1 May).

“The van driver was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.”