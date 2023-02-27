An appeal for information has been made after a large amount of lead was stolen from the roof of Murrow Village Hall in Fenland.

Police have said that the theft took place between on Tuesday (February 21) night between 10pm and 6am the following morning.

The incident has forced the hall to cancel all planned events for the “foreseeable future.”

The roof of Murrow Village Hall after the theft.

A Facebook post said: “Due to an incident at the hall, all events for the foreseeable future will be cancelled, sorry for any inconvenience caused.

"This is currently a fluid situation and no further details can be released at this time. Thank you for your understanding.”

Fenland Police said: “If you witnessed anyone in the area last night (21/02/2023) between the hours of 21:00 hours and 06:00 hours this morning please contact Cambridgeshire Police, quoiting reference number 35/14035/23.”