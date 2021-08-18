Appeal after thieves break into lorries at Peterborough services

Officers were called at just gone 2am this morning (18 August) with reports of several curtained-lorries having been broken into at Peterborough Services off the A1(M) at Haddon.

It is believed at least five pallets of high-value electrical bathroom items including toothbrushes and shavers were stolen.

The offenders were seen leaving the scene in a white van and a small white curtained-lorry.

Police

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police via their web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms via www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote CC-18082021-0029.