Appeal after thieves break into lorries at Peterborough services
Police are appealing for information following thefts from lorries at Peterborough services
Officers were called at just gone 2am this morning (18 August) with reports of several curtained-lorries having been broken into at Peterborough Services off the A1(M) at Haddon.
It is believed at least five pallets of high-value electrical bathroom items including toothbrushes and shavers were stolen.
The offenders were seen leaving the scene in a white van and a small white curtained-lorry.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact police via their web chat service at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw or online forms via www.cambs.police.uk/report and quote CC-18082021-0029.
Those without internet access should call 101.