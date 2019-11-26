Appeal after thefts from Peterborough allotments

Police are appealing for information following a number of thefts from allotments in Peterborough.

In the last six weeks 18 thefts from outbuildings have been reported, the majority from sites in Orton Goldhay and Woodston.

An investigation into the thefts is ongoing, but no arrests have yet been made.

Inspector Karl Secker, from the Peterborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’re appealing to anyone who witnesses suspicious activity near allotment sites to report it to us.

“We believe there may have been additional break ins which have not been reported to us. We’d urge victims to report these offences to help us conduct an effective investigation, including capturing any additional CCTV footage which may be available.”

Reports can be made online at www.cambs.police.uk/report or by calling 101. Always call 999 in an emergency or if a crime is in progress.

In addition, there are a number of ways people can protect their allotments or gardens from prospective thieves:

Having high fences or hedges can be helpful as they reduce the visibility of what is in the garden

Fit locks, bolts or padlocks on the inside gate toward the top and the bottom for added security and to reduce the possibility of the locks being damaged to gain access

Having gravel around the property grounds can help to prevent intruders, as it is noisy to walk on

Place thorny shrubbery or plants around the top of perimeter fencing to deter intruders from climbing over. Diamond shaped garden trellis fencing is difficult to climb and is good for placing thorny plants

Install prikka-strip panels on fencing or walls

Outdoor security lighting can help to intimidate a thief when it’s dark as they don’t want to be seen or recognised. Security lighting known as ‘dusk till dawn’ can be used to detect movement through heat and motion sensors. Try to place lights out of reach to avoid them being tampered with.

For more information please visit https://www.cambs.police.uk/A-Z/Gardens-and-outbuildings.