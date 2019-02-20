Appeal after Stamford Waitrose alcohol theft Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Police are looking to speak to a woman after alcohol was stolen from Waitrose in Stamford. Lincolnshire Police have released CCTV images of the woman they wish to speak to. The theft occurred on Monday, February 11. Anyone with information should call 101. A CCTV image of the woman police wish to speak to A CCTV image of the woman police wish to speak to Man ‘released under investigation’ after gunshots heard in Peterborough