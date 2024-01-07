News you can trust since 1948
Appeal after New Year's Day arson attack at Cambridgeshire social club

Police look to speak to two members of the public who had a young child with them following blaze
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:23 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:27 GMT
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson attack at a social club.

Emergency services were called after fire broke out at Wisbech and District Ex-Services Club, in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, at about 4.20am on Monday (1 January).

The blaze, which is believed to have been started on the ground floor, caused serious damage to the building, which was unoccupied.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Detective Constable Chris Goodman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area from about 4am to 4.30am.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two members of the public who had a young child with them and were in the area at that time, and encourage them to come forward as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting 35/67/24, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

