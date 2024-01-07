Appeal after New Year's Day arson attack at Cambridgeshire social club

Police look to speak to two members of the public who had a young child with them following blaze

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following a suspected arson attack at a social club.

Emergency services were called after fire broke out at Wisbech and District Ex-Services Club, in Alexandra Road, Wisbech, at about 4.20am on Monday (1 January).

The blaze, which is believed to have been started on the ground floor, caused serious damage to the building, which was unoccupied.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Detective Constable Chris Goodman said: “We’re keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area from about 4am to 4.30am.

“I am particularly keen to speak to two members of the public who had a young child with them and were in the area at that time, and encourage them to come forward as they may have information which could help with our investigation.”