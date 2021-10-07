Appeal after masked men break into home and steal cash and jewellery

Police are appealing after masked men broke into a home and stole cash and jewellery.

By Stephen Briggs
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 11:15 am
Between 8pm and 9.30pm on Thursday, September 23, three people in dark clothing with their heads and faces covered broke into a property in Wood Road, Kings Cliffe, via a side door Anyone who saw anything which could be relevant, or who knows anything about the burglary, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

