Appeal after man dies in collision

A man has died following a collision on the B1043 Offord Road, between Offord and Godmanchester.

Police were called at 10.45pm yesterday evening (Thursday) with reports that a red Vauxhall Astra had collided with a tree.

Police news

Emergency services attended, but the rear seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, and front seat passenger, a 17-year-old girl, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone who has dash cam footage of the collision or information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting Op Collingwood or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.