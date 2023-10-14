Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after machinery was stolen from a farm in Oundle.

Be tween 10pm on Tuesday, October 10, and 7am on Wednesday, October 11, crooks broke into a secure area at the property in Harley Way and stole an orange and black, Brown’s agricultural tractor mounted table saw and a 6ft x 3ft portable BBQ.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any of the items pictured for sale in unusual circumstances.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The barbecue and saw were stolen from the farm

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.