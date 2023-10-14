Appeal after machinery stolen from Oundle farm
Police officers are appealing for witnesses after machinery was stolen from a farm in Oundle.
Be tween 10pm on Tuesday, October 10, and 7am on Wednesday, October 11, crooks broke into a secure area at the property in Harley Way and stole an orange and black, Brown’s agricultural tractor mounted table saw and a 6ft x 3ft portable BBQ.
Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered any of the items pictured for sale in unusual circumstances.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote incident number 23000632545 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.