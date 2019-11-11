Appeal after driver in Peterborough ‘fled scene after crashing into parked cars’

Police are chasing a motorist who is thought to have fled a road collision in Mayor’s Walk, West Town, this morning (Monday).

Police were called to the scene at 6.14am.

A Cambridgeshire police spokeswoman said: “The collision involved a car, a Volkswagen Touran, which had hit two other parked cars.

“The driver of the car is thought to have fled the scene before officers arrived. Enquiries are ongoing to trace the driver.

“Anyone with any information is urged to report this online via www.cambs.police.uk/report or call 101 quoting incident 50 of today.”