Appeal after coins and copper piping stolen in burglary

Between 3pm on Friday, February 11, and 8am on Saturday, February 12, burglars forced entry to an adjoining garage and outbuilding in Park Street, King’s Cliffe before stealing a Milwaukee drill set, copper piping and some coins from a collection.

Officers investigating this burglary would like to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area between the stated times, or who may have been offered such items for sale in unusual circumstances.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.