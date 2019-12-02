Appeal after boy seriously hurt in car collision in Peterborough

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was hit by a car in Peterborough on Friday.

The boy was crossing Bishop’s Road at about 4.20pm when he was struck by a silver Mercedes C220. He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital where he remains.

An investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Sgt Richard Cruse from the road policing unit said: “The road was busy at the time and we are keen to speak to anybody who saw the collision or those involved leading up to it.”

Anyone with information about the collision should call the road policing unit on 101, quoting incident number 362 of November 29.