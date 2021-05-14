Appeal after BMW and Mercedes stolen in Oundle

Between midnight and 2.30am on Tuesday, May 11, a business in Eastwood Close, Oundle, was broken into and two cars, tools and an electric Revvie balance bike were stolen.

One stolen car, a black BMW X3, was later recovered in Northampton, and the other, a Mercedes convertible, was found in Blackpot Lane, Oundle, via use of the Northamptonshire Police drone.

Lord Elvis Smith, also known as Lewis Wootton, aged 42, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, has been charged with burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and making a false statement to obtain insurance in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday, May 13, and was remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Northampton Crown Court on June 21.

A second 42-year-old Northampton man arrested in connection with the burglary has been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.