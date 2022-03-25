Appeal after attempted burglary in Peterborough

It has been reported two people were caught on CCTV trying door handles of a home in Ashleigh, Orton Wistow, before forcing open a door to a shed, but making off empty handed.

Detective Sergeant Rich Ellison said: “We have been told of similar reports on social media however these have not been reported to us, therefore I would urge anyone who has had their home targeted to get in touch.

“I am particularly interested in seeing any CCTV footage of potential offenders or anyone acting suspiciously in the area overnight last night.”

Police have launched an appeal after an attempted break in