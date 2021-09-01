Appeal after arsonists set fire to Peterborough park

Firefighters were called to the park in Bluebell Avenue, Dogsthorpe at 4.12pm yesterday (Tuesday).

A Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Disappointingly, the cause of this fire was deliberate. Incidents like this can be avoided, & they tie a crew up who could be needed elsewhere.

“ Arson is a serious crime and can have severe consequences for those that start a fire, no matter how big or how small it is.

Anyone with information should call police

“Not only this, but any fire presents significant risks for anyone around the area if it gets out of hand.”