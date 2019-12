Jewellery, including watches, worth more than £25,000 were stolen in a burglary.

The burglary took place in Ufford on Friday, November 22.

Watches stolen in Ufford. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

Cambridgeshire police said: “If you recognise any of the items pictured of have seen them advertised for sale, please call 101 quoting 35/83907/19.

“Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.”

Stolen jewellery from Ufford. Photo: Cambridgeshire police

