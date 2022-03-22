Anti-racist graffiti covers up swastikas sprayed on Peterborough walls

The altered graffiti

The symbols were sprayed on walls in Meriton and Pennington in Orton Goldhay over the weekend, causing anger among local residents. A number of eggs were also thrown at the wall.

Now the symbols have been altered, to make them look like windows, with anti-racist statements sprayed next to them.

Words on the wall include ‘peace, love and equality’ and ‘racists suck.’

The original graffiti

After seeing the original graffiti, one resident said; “I would like to see CCTV cameras along the pathway where the graffiti happened and a increase in neighbourhood watch involvement in the area, occasional police visits to combat the rise in antisocial behaviour and graffiti, the graffiti removed immediately and some investigation to find the culprits.”

A Cambridgeshire police spokesman said; “We’re aware of racist graffiti that has been sprayed in Pennington, Peterborough, and we’re working with partners concerning it.

“There is absolutely no space for racist incidents like this in Peterborough. Hate crime can have a significant impact on individuals and communities.

“Anyone with information about this incident should contact us via our web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report for the attention of Sergeant Sam Tucker. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson said: “The graffiti at this location is not on council property so it is the responsibility of the landowner to arrange removal.

“However, owing to the nature of what has been sprayed we will contact the landowner and work with them to remove it as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson from CKH said: “It is disgraceful to see that there has been swastika graffiti sprayed on some of the walls surrounding the cycle path in Pennington, Orton Goldhay. We are working with our contractors Mears to remove the graffiti from the walls of our properties as soon as possible and urge anyone who has any information about this anti-social behaviour to please report this to the police.”

It is not the first time swastikas have been sprayed on walls in Peterborough.