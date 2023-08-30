Anger over waste left at fly-tipping hotspot in Bretton
A Peterborough resident has hit out at a fly-tipping blackspot in Bretton – after more waste was dumped on the footpath.
Alan Gasparutti said there had been an issue with rubbish being left on the path at the back of Greenham and Manton in South Bretton for years.
This weekend, even more was fly-tipped on the path – with Alan saying the rubbish left was the worst he had seen.
Alan said: “This is a regular fly-tipping blackspot. I am unsure how long it has been going on for, but there was plenty along this path in 2017, and has been reported ever since.
“I and others have reported fly-tipping along this path, but it seems whenever some is cleared, more is dumped afterwards.
“However, I don’t recall seeing this as bad as on Sunday.”
Bretton ward councillor Charles Fenner said he had received a number of complaints about the problem.
He said: “I have received reports from residents in south Bretton regarding fly tipping along the stretch.
“I report these and they are usually cleared promptly.
“However, as soon as it is cleared there is more rubbish dumped there.
“The biggest problem is those who fly-tip, have no respect for others or the environment.
“It costs the taxpayer thousands to clear fly-tips domestically, without taking the commercial fly-tips into account.
“I would urge residents to report anyone seen fly-tipping.
“This can be done anonymously by contacting myself or their local ward councillor with details.”
Residents can report fly-tipping to the council using the Fix My Street app.