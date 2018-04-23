Anger over fly-tipping fine for builder who injured his arm

A builder who was given a £300 fine for fly-tipping after an injury left him unable to pick up fence panels has hit out at the penalty.

Alfie Green had been working on a fence in Willonholt, Ravensthorpe in February when he suffered an arm injury, which requires surgery.

He was unable to pick up the fence panels and put them in his van - and has now been hit with the fine from Peterborough City Council. Mr Green said: “I was working on the fence when I did my arm in when I struck a tree root.

“I had to stop, I was in so much pain.

“I could not lift the fence panels into the van at all.

“I moved them away from the footpath onto the side so they would not be in the way, and they were in a nice neat pile.

“My mate was coming to pick them up, as we donate the old panels to Crowland Cancer Care, where they are sold as kindling.

“The next thing I knew I was having an interview with the council about flytipping. They did not believe what I was saying.

“I have been a builder for 40 years and never had any issues like this before.

“I was not warned I would be fined - it just came through the door one morning.

“You see other instances of fly-tipping left with no punishment. Travellers left a lot of rubbish on Welland Road and nothing was done. It is out of order.”

Mr Green said he accepts the wood was there for two weeks - but he would have moved it if the council had asked him to.

He will have keyhole surgery at Peterborough City Hospital next month, as he is still struggling to straighten his arm after the incident.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We are committed to tackling fly-tipping in Peterborough and when we find evidence of it we will look to prosecute where possible.

“In this instance, the fencing was left in situ for two weeks and our officers followed the due process for any fly-tipping investigation. The individual has the right to appeal the fine imposed by the court.”